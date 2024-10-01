Hawley partners with Adelphi to promote breast cancer awareness and support

Press Release:

File photo of

Steve Hawley.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) is teaming up with the Adelphi NY Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline & Support Program as a part of its Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign. Since 1980, the program, a project of the Adelphi University School of Social Work, has provided New Yorkers with information and emotional support as they battle breast cancer.

The campaign encourages individuals to take care of their breast health in three ways: getting a mammogram, learning about breast cancer programs in their community and talking to someone who can help. This year’s motto is “When Survivors Unite, Hope Ignites.” The hotline, which is staffed by volunteers who are breast cancer survivors, directs callers to resources and provides a listening ear.

The program can be reached by phone at 800-877-8077 or online at breast-cancer.adelphi.edu.

“I’m proud to be partnering with the Adelphi NY Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline & Support Program during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to spread awareness and increase support,” said Hawley. “Every year, more than 2 million women worldwide are diagnosed with breast cancer. This is why it is important to know the risk factors and get regular screenings. I encourage all residents of the 139th Assembly District to take advantage of these free resources as we continue to raise awareness this month.”