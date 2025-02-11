Hawley pushes for waiver proposal to opt out of statewide zero-emission school bus mandate

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) attended a press conference with his colleagues to promote a proposal that would authorize school districts to submit a waiver to the commissioner of education allowing them to officially opt out of certain zero-emission school bus requirements being implemented statewide. Across New York, there are more than 700 school districts facing full implementation of the zero-emission school bus mandate by July 1, 2027. Hawley believes this mandate is unrealistic for rural school districts and will result in higher costs for local schools.

“The Majority’s plan to mandate the purchase of electric vehicles for all new school bus purchases is not only unrealistic, it’s completely unattainable,” said Hawley. “Our schools are already substantially underfunded yet this administration seems hell-bent on punishing rural districts in order to promote their radical climate agenda. These out-of-touch policies will not work for Western New York. We must take action now to protect our schools.”