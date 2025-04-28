Hawley raises concerns over use of taxpayer funds in budget process

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) is calling out the Majority for its inability to present a finished state budget. The budget, which was due on April 1, is now over three weeks late with no end in sight. Without a finalized proposal, local organizations such as school boards will have to prepare their own budgets without any idea of how much revenue they will be getting from the state.

“The delayed budget is a slap in the face to our local school districts courtesy of Gov. Hochul and the Majority in Albany,” said Hawley. “How can our school boards create their budgets if they don’t even know what funds they will be getting? This isn’t just a mild inconvenience. They are setting our schools up for failure. We need real leadership if we want to provide for our local school districts.”

What was supposed to be a time when the state Legislature was not scheduled to be in session has turned into a colossal waste of taxpayer funds. Currently, Gov. Hochul is costing taxpayers $40,000 per day in per diems and mileage to bring members back to Albany. That’s nearly $300,000 that could have been avoided had the Majority presented a budget on time.

Hawley has introduced a proposal that would prevent the governor from receiving a paycheck until the budget is passed. Currently, the same standard is applied to the state Legislature, and Hawley believes this should be the case for the governor as well.

“The fact that the governor can continue to hold up budget negotiations and still cash her paychecks is completely ridiculous,” said Hawley. “Working New Yorkers across this state understand that if you don’t do your job, you don't get paid. We cannot continue to waste taxpayer dollars while making zero progress on the budget. There’s no reason why Gov. Hochul should not be held to the same standard as every other elected official in the Capitol.”