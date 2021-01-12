Hawley reacts to Cuomo's 2021 State of the State address

Press release from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

“(Jan. 11) During the State of the State the governor talked a lot about his solutions, his ideas, and how he knew better than anybody else the pain New Yorkers have endured," Hawley said.

"The response was characteristic of the governor’s handling of this pandemic, as he’s now for months clung onto his emergency powers while everyday New Yorkers have been left voiceless as their communities wither.

"This pandemic is too great a challenge for one man to take on alone, and the people of our state deserve to have their concerns brought to light by the representatives they elected to do so.”