March 8, 2021 - 1:25pm

Hawley reads Dr. Seuss to schoolchildren virtually for 'Read Across America Week'

posted by Press Release in steve hawley, news, Read Across America Week, covid-19.

Submitted photo and press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley joined students from his Assembly District in celebrating Read Across America Week by virtually reading Dr. Seuss' "What Pet Should I Get?” to elementary school classes in Monroe, Orleans and Genesee counties on Friday, March 5.

The Assemblyman would normally join classes in person but, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Assemblyman joined classes virtually through Zoom instead.

“It was my pleasure to join students this year in celebrating reading by sharing a book from classic American children’s author Dr. Seuss,” Hawley said. “The passion they showed for reading and learning bodes well for our future, and I encourage everyone with children in their lives to join me in sharing the joy of books with our young ones.”

Classes participating included Mrs. Kristen Barber's first-grade class at Ginther Elementary School, Mr. Mark Skurzewski's second-grade class at Ronald L. Sodoma Elementary School, Mrs. Stefanie Clark's first-grade class at Oakfield-Alabama Elementary School, and Mrs. Michelle Patnode's first-grade class at Wolcott Street School.

Upcoming

