Hawley reads Dr. Seuss to schoolchildren virtually for 'Read Across America Week'

Assemblyman Steve Hawley joined students from his Assembly District in celebrating Read Across America Week by virtually reading Dr. Seuss' "What Pet Should I Get?” to elementary school classes in Monroe, Orleans and Genesee counties on Friday, March 5.

The Assemblyman would normally join classes in person but, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Assemblyman joined classes virtually through Zoom instead.

“It was my pleasure to join students this year in celebrating reading by sharing a book from classic American children’s author Dr. Seuss,” Hawley said. “The passion they showed for reading and learning bodes well for our future, and I encourage everyone with children in their lives to join me in sharing the joy of books with our young ones.”