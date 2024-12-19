Hawley receives committee assignments for upcoming session

Press Release:

File photo of

Steve Hawley.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) has received his committee assignments for the upcoming legislative session. Hawley will be a member of the Agriculture, Insurance, Rules, Veterans' Affairs and Ways and Means Committees. Hawley is proud to have received these appointments and looks forward to bringing common-sense policy back to Albany.

“I am proud to once again announce the appointment of Assemblyman Steve Hawley as Deputy Minority Leader. His proven leadership and wealth of experience will be invaluable to our conference as we navigate the challenges of the 2025 Legislative Session. I have every confidence in his ability to remain a strong voice for a better, more affordable New York,” said Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C-Pulaski).

“Right now, New Yorkers are facing record-high inflation and costs at the gas pump and checkout line. As elected officials, it should be our primary goal to ensure working families cannot just get by, but thrive in our state,” said Hawley. “I’m proud to be able to continue this work as both a committee member and leader in our Conference to bring common-sense policies back to New York.”