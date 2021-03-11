Local Matters

March 11, 2021 - 12:48pm

Hawley reminds people about new boating law requiring safety certification

posted by Press Release in boating safety certificate, news, steve hawley.

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley is reminding constituents that due to a new boating law passed last year, all motorboat operators, regardless of age, must have a boating safety certificate by 2025 in order to operate motorized watercrafts, including personal watercraft such as jet-skis.

Under the new law, all motorboat operators:

  • Born on or after Jan. 1, 1993 needed a boating safety certificate beginning in 2020.

  • Born on or after Jan. 1, 1988 will need a boating safety certificate beginning in 2022.

  • Born on or after Jan. 1, 1983 will need a boating safety certificate beginning in 2023.

  • Born on or after Jan. 1, 1978 will need a boating safety certificate beginning in 2024.

  • All motorboat operators regardless of age will need a boating safety certificate beginning in 2025.

Information on taking the boating safety course in-person or online can be found here.

“I encourage anyone who has even a mild interest in boating to take the state boating safety course, because it’s never been easier to get your certificate,” Hawley said. “Whether taking the course in-person or online, it’s a great way to spend an afternoon and ensure everyone stays safe in New York waters.”

