Hawley reminds people about new boating law requiring safety certification

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley is reminding constituents that due to a new boating law passed last year, all motorboat operators, regardless of age, must have a boating safety certificate by 2025 in order to operate motorized watercrafts, including personal watercraft such as jet-skis.

Under the new law, all motorboat operators:

Born on or after Jan. 1, 1993 needed a boating safety certificate beginning in 2020.

Born on or after Jan. 1, 1988 will need a boating safety certificate beginning in 2022.

Born on or after Jan. 1, 1983 will need a boating safety certificate beginning in 2023.

Born on or after Jan. 1, 1978 will need a boating safety certificate beginning in 2024.

All motorboat operators regardless of age will need a boating safety certificate beginning in 2025.

Information on taking the boating safety course in-person or online can be found here.

“I encourage anyone who has even a mild interest in boating to take the state boating safety course, because it’s never been easier to get your certificate,” Hawley said. “Whether taking the course in-person or online, it’s a great way to spend an afternoon and ensure everyone stays safe in New York waters.”