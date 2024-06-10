Hawley says at end of session, New Yorkers not getting the results they want

Press Release:

“While New Yorkers are feeling the heat of increased unaffordability and an ongoing public safety crisis, the Majority simply swept these issues under the rug during their final days in Albany,” said Hawley.

“They instead took the opportunity to push through as many radical policies as they could, thinking people wouldn’t notice. The Majority needs to realize that New Yorkers don’t want more useless mandates and regulations. They want results. We need to lower the cost of living, institute stronger penalties to deter crime, and more support for our law enforcement officers. Until they can deliver on that, they’re wasting everyone’s time.”