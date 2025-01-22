Hawley says governor’s proposed budget ‘out of touch’

Press Release:

A Statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia):

“Another year, another out-of-touch budget proposal from Gov. Hochul. It’s no wonder our state has one of the highest out-migration rates in the country when we continue to spend money we don’t have on programs we don’t need. Increasing spending by nearly $10 billion is not in our best interest, and New Yorkers aren’t buying it this time around. This is a $252 billion disaster that we cannot afford to implement. Our state needs a balanced budget that helps bring down costs for working families rather than taking more money out of their pockets.