Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 2, 2021 - 4:32pm

Hawley slams Assembly Majority for letting Cuomo off 'scot-free' and failing to rescind his emergency powers

posted by Press Release in news, steve hawley.

A statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

“The failure of the Legislature today to rescind the governor’s emergency powers represents a rejection of the most minimal consequences for a governor who has demonstrated a willingness to lie about the gravest of matters to the people as a leader, and allegedly preys on others.

"While he really should be removed from office, it is unacceptable that our colleagues in the Majority are letting the governor off scot-free.”

Comments

Calendar

March 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button