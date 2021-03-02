March 2, 2021 - 4:32pm
Hawley slams Assembly Majority for letting Cuomo off 'scot-free' and failing to rescind his emergency powers
A statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:
“The failure of the Legislature today to rescind the governor’s emergency powers represents a rejection of the most minimal consequences for a governor who has demonstrated a willingness to lie about the gravest of matters to the people as a leader, and allegedly preys on others.
"While he really should be removed from office, it is unacceptable that our colleagues in the Majority are letting the governor off scot-free.”
