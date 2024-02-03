Hawley stands against proposed prison closures

Press Release:

File photo of

Steve Hawley.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) recently joined his colleagues in the Assembly to oppose Gov. Hochul’s proposed plan to close up to five New York state prisons within the next year.

Yesterday, members of the Assembly Republican Conference held a press conference to discuss the dangers this initiative would present for correctional facilities, their staff, and inmate populations.

Correction officers across the state have been speaking out in recent weeks about the poor working conditions due to understaffing and low pay.

Over the last year, New York’s prison population has grown by roughly 1,400, making these issues all the more apparent. Hawley has multiple prisons within his district including Albion and Orleans Correctional Facility and nearby Attica & Wyoming Correctional Facility.

Hawley is frustrated the governor is moving forward with this proposal and is calling on his colleagues in the Legislature to push back against this policy.

“This decision by the governor is unnecessary and unreasonable,” said Hawley. “Correction officers should not have to worry about being out of a job and unable to provide for their families. Closing prisons like this will only make the current staffing crisis worse and push prospective officers out of the field. Inmates will be crowded into smaller prisons, making it a more dangerous environment for staff members. We’ve already seen numerous officers sustain injuries due to overcrowding and increased violence. I hope the governor will recognize these problems and give our correction officers the tools they need to do their jobs.”