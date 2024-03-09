Hawley visits Byron-Bergen Elementary as part of Read Across America day

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) visited Byron-Bergen, Kendall, and Barclay Elementary Schools for Read Across America Day.

Hawley read to students in Ms. Conaghan and Mrs. Stephanek’s classrooms at Byron-Bergen Elementary School and Kendall Elementary School and spoke to two second-grade classes at Barclay Elementary School while participating in their yearly ‘crazy sock day.’

Hawley was happy to be able to visit with the students and inspire their love for reading on Read Across America Day.

“It was great to celebrate Read Across America Day with the students at Byron-Bergen, Barclay, and Kendall Elementary Schools,” said Hawley. “Reading is a great tool that helps us expand our minds and connect with others. I want to thank all of the schools, teachers, and staff members who are helping these students each day and making events like this possible.”