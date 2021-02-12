Hawley: 'We now know for certain Cuomo put his reputation before the lives of over 15,000 nursing home residents'

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley speaks on bombshell New York Post report that Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aide admitted to covering up nursing home deaths:

“It is hard to find the words to express my frustration with the details of this report," Hawley said. "I am incredibly saddened by how families who have already lost their loved ones have been disrespected by this administration after already going through the painful process of grief.

"We now know for certain that the governor put his reputation before the lives of over 15,000 nursing home residents, and we must keep all options on the table to hold him accountable, along with everyone else responsible for this tragedy and the ensuing cover-up.

"At this point, any excuses made to not rescind the governor’s emergency powers and immediately investigate this matter as thoroughly and independently as possible are entirely disingenuous, and we must now all put politics aside to do what’s right for the thousands of families who had their loved ones taken from them.”