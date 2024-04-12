Hawley welcomes West Point officers and cadets to the state Capitol

Submitted photo of Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) meeting with Lt. Gen. Steven Gilland and West Point cadets during West Point Day in Albany.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) meets with Lt. Gen. Steven Gilland and West Point cadets during West Point Day in Albany.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia), along with his colleagues, welcomed a group of officers and cadets to the state Assembly for the 72nd annual West Point Day in Albany. Located in West Point, the United States Military Academy has been at the forefront of training the next generation of military leaders.

The Academy has had countless notable alumni who have greatly impacted our nation including Ulysses S. Grant, Douglas MacArthur, George S. Patton, and many others. To be considered for West Point, cadets must get the sponsorship of an authorized nominating source, which includes members of the state Assembly.

Throughout his years in Albany, Hawley has had the privilege of sponsoring numerous cadets from Western New York as they move to begin their military career at West Point including Aidan Anderson, son of Mike and Korinne Anderson of Batavia. Hawley was proud to welcome these officers and cadets to the state Capitol and is glad to see this prestigious tradition continue.

“West Point Day is one of my favorite days of the year,” said Hawley. “As sponsors of these young men and women, we have the unique opportunity to congratulate our hometown cadets for all the hard work they have put in at the nation’s most prestigious military academy. At a time when recruitment numbers are at an all-time low, it’s refreshing to see so many young people with the passion and drive to use their talents and abilities to serve their country. After taking the time to speak with the cadets and their officers, it's clear to me this class truly exemplifies West Point's motto of “Duty, Honor, and Country.” I wish all the cadets the best going forward in their time at West Point and I look forward to seeing the impact they will have in years to come.”