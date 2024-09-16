Hawley's 2024 Patriot trip for local veterans is set to embark on September 19

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) will be embarking on this year’s Patriot Trip with local veterans on Thursday, Sept. 19. This trip will give veterans and their families the opportunity to tour the nation’s capital and its numerous monuments and landmarks that honor those who served.

This year’s trip will feature stops at several notable locations in the D.C. area including the WWII, Korean, and Vietnam War memorials as well as Arlington National Cemetery.

“Taking our local veterans on these annual Patriot Trips is one of the most rewarding parts of my job,” said Hawley. “I’m glad we’re able to put this event on for another year and show our veterans the gratitude and appreciation they deserve.”