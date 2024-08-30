Haxton Memorial Library celebrates successful summer reading program with ice cream party

Press Release:

The Haxton Memorial Public Library had 82 participants in attendance for the end of the Summer Reading Ice Cream Party on Thursday, August 15.

Our young readers were able to make their own sundaes and all prizes were distributed during this fun-filled evening at the library.

The library had a busy summer with a total of over 236 children, teens, and adults participating in our Summer Reading Program, titled: “Adventure Begins at Your Library”.

The children and teens recorded over 70,000 reading minutes combined and the library offered 40 programs (for children, teens, and adults) with an attendance of over 1,000 participants during our 6-week program.

“We had such an amazing turnout and we are so proud of all of our readers this summer”, said Kim Gibson, Library Manager of the Haxton Memorial Public Library.