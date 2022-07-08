Haxton Memorial Library hosts summer reading kick-off carnival

Press release:

The Haxton Memorial Library had its Summer Reading Kick-off Carnival on Thursday, June 30th from 6:30-8:00 at Triangle Park in Oakfield.

This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities” and our Carnival consisted of kiddie games, face painting, beachballs, popcorn, ocean gummy treats and the Aquarium of Niagara brought a touch tank for the children to enjoy.

“We had over 200 people attend this event, which is an amazing turnout and we know this is a great start to our Summer Reading Program”, said Kim Gibson, Library Manager for the Haxton Memorial Library. Our Summer Reading Program starts on July 5th and goes until Aug. 15th. Throughout this 6-week program our readers of all ages can participate in our programs and win prizes and more importantly read for fun!

“We love to see the excitement in our young reader’s faces when they return to the library to share how many minutes that they have read that week. “Seeing their love for reading and their joy of coming into the library, reassures us we are setting the foundation for all our future young readers and that makes all the difference in the world to us.”