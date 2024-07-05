Haxton Memorial Library launches summer reading with annual carnival event

Press Release:

The Haxton Memorial Public Library had its Summer Reading Kick-Off Carnival on Thursday, June 27 from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Triangle Park in Oakfield.

This year’s theme is “Adventure Begins at Your Library” and our carnival consisted of kiddie games, face painting, a photo booth, crafts, popcorn, and cotton candy. The Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge had a display including a blow-up Archery Station for the kids to enjoy.

“This annual library event had a wonderful turnout of over 185 people in attendance and was put together with the help of dedicated staff, board members, patrons, and volunteers. We love to offer this program each year to our community to encourage everyone to be a part of our Summer Reading Program, which starts July 1 and goes until August 9,” said Kim Gibson, Library Manager for the Haxton Memorial Public Library.

Throughout this 6-week program our readers of all ages can participate in our programs and win prizes and more importantly, read for fun!

Stop in at the library, check out our website (haxtonlibrary.org), or follow us on Facebook for more information on what’s happening at the library this summer.