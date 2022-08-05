Health Department announces free anti-rabies clinic Aug. 11 at Fairgrounds

Press release:

The Genesee County Health Department will be hosting a FREE drive-thru anti-rabies immunization clinic on Thursday, August 11th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Genesee County Fairgrounds (5056 East Main Street, Batavia).

New York State Public Health Law requires all dogs, cats and domestic ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies after they reach the age of 4 months. Animals must also remain up-to-date on rabies vaccinations and owners can be fined up to $200 if they fail to get their pets vaccinated and keep them up to date.

“Animal rabies continues to be a serious public health problem in Genesee County,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health). “We remind all residents to make sure that their animals are immunized against rabies and that their vaccinations are kept up to date.”

Vaccinations are free for dogs, cats, and ferrets, but voluntary donations are accepted. Animals must be at least 3 months old. Each animal must be leashed or crated and accompanied by an adult who can control the animal. Limit 4 pets per car maximum.

To save you time, please click here to fill out your registration form in advance. Be sure to print out two copies for each pet to be vaccinated and bring them with you to the clinic.

The next anti-rabies immunization clinics are as follows:

Genesee County Clinics at the Genesee County Fairgrounds (5056 East Main Street, Batavia, NY) Thursday, September 15th, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 13th, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Orleans County Clinics at the Orleans County Fairgrounds (12690 Rt. 31, Albion, NY) Saturday, August 13th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



For more information on Health Department services, visit GOHealthNY.org or call 589-3278 for Orleans County or 585-344-2580 ext. 5555 for Genesee County.