Health Department announces Pfizer booster dose vaccination clinics

Press release:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that certain populations receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after the completion of their Pfizer vaccine primary series (two doses). In addition, the CDC recommends that individuals that are in high-risk occupational and institutional settings should also receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

Based on these recommendations, the following groups should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months after completing their Pfizer vaccine primary series:

People 65 years and older

Residents in long-term care settings

People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions

The following groups may consider receiving a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months after completing their Pfizer vaccine primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks:

People aged 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions

People aged 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) are promoting booster shots to those that are eligible beginning the week of October 4th.

“We are prepared to provide booster shots to eligible residents who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine six months ago, stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for GO Health. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and this will help provide these individuals with the extra protection needed against COVID-19.”

Appointments are required for Booster shots. Individuals will self-attest that they fall under one of the above categories to receive a booster shot. At this time, boosters are only recommended for those who have received the Pfizer vaccine for their primary series. The CDC is continuing to evaluate the data to make recommendations for those that received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for their primary vaccine series.

Wednesday 10/6 12:45pm - 3:30pm Genesee County Health Dept. 3837 W Main Street Rd Batavia, NY 14020 J&J: Walk-ins & Appt. http://bit.ly/JanssenGenesee Moderna: Walk-ins and Appt. http://bit.ly/Moderna1Genesee Pfizer Walk-ins and Appt. http://bit.ly/Pfizer1Genesee Pfizer Booster: Appointment required https://bit.ly/GeneseePfizerBooster Thursday 10/7 12:45pm - 3:30pm Orleans County Health Dept. 14016 State Route 31 Suite101 Albion, NY 14411 J&J: Walk-ins and Appt. http://bit.ly/JanssenOrleans Moderna: Walk-ins and Appt. http://bit.ly/Moderna1Orleans Pfizer Walk-ins and Appt. http://bit.ly/Pfizer1Orleans Pfizer Booster: Appointment required https://bit.ly/OrleansPfizerBooster

“We also encourage anyone who has still not received their primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine, to do so and to talk with their primary care provider with questions related to the vaccine,” stated Pettit. “Everyone should also continue to practice the public health prevention precautions detailed below.”

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

If water is not readily available, use hand sanitizer, containing at least 60% alcohol.

Wash and sanitize frequently shared/touched items.

Stay 6 feet away from others and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

Wear a face mask indoors in public and crowded outdoor settings.

Monitor your health daily and stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms.

Get tested if you are experiencing symptoms and self-isolate until you get your results back. If you test positive for COVID, you are to isolate for 10 days.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots or to make an appointment, visit https://gohealthny.org/covid-19-vaccine-information/.

For COVID-19 updates, visit https://gohealthny.org/emerging-issues/.