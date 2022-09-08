Health Department schedules drive-thru anti-rabies clinic

Press release:

The Genesee County Health Department will be hosting a FREE drive-thru anti-rabies immunization clinic on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Genesee County Fairgrounds (5056 East Main Street, Batavia).

“Rabies continues to be a public health issue in Genesee County. We urge pet owners to take this opportunity to ensure their pets are protected against rabies,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health). “Our drive-thru clinics are well-organized, run very smoothly and prevent animals from getting into any altercations with other animals.”

Vaccinations are free for dogs, cats, and ferrets, but voluntary donations are accepted. Animals must be at least 3 months old. Each animal must be leashed or crated and accompanied by an adult who can control the animal. Limit 4 pets per car maximum. To save you time, please click here to fill out your registration form in advance. Be sure to print out two copies for each pet to be vaccinated and bring them with you to the clinic.

The next anti-rabies immunization clinics are as follows:

Genesee County Clinics at the Genesee County Fairgrounds (5056 East Main Street, Batavia, NY) Thursday, October 13 th , 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Orleans County Clinics at the Orleans County Fairgrounds (12690 Rt. 31, Albion, NY) Saturday, October 15 th , 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



For more information on Health Department services, visit GOHealthNY.org or call 585-344-2580 ext. 5555 for Genesee County or 589-3278 for Orleans County.