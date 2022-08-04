Health Department seeking dog after bite in Batavia

Press Release

The Genesee County Health Department is seeking information about the location of a dog and its owner(s)following a dog bite incident on Tuesday, August 2, at 9:00a.m. The incident occurred on Jerome Place near East Main Street in the city of Batavia.

The dog approached a person on Jerome Place and bit the individuals arm. After the incident, the dog ran across Main Street in the westerly direction and was almost struck by a car.

The dog was described as a solid, dark gray dog with a bright blue collar. The dog resembled a pit bull or bulldog.

It is important to locate the dog to determine whether or not it is current on its rabies shot. If the health status is not identified, post-exposure rabies shots will be offered to the victim.

If you have information about the location of the dogs and its owner(s), please contact the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580 ext. 5555.