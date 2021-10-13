Health Dept. trying to locate dog that bit person at Centennial Park

Press release:

The Genesee County Health Department is seeking information about the location of a dog and its owner following a dog bite incident on the late morning of Monday, October 11 at Centennial Park in Batavia (near Lincoln Avenue).

The dog is described as a grey pitbull with white markings around its neck, front paws, and left ear. The dog was approximately 55 to 60 pounds and was wearing a camo collar. The dog was NOT accompanied by its owner and was running loose throughout Centennial Park.

It is important to locate the dog to determine whether or not it is current on its rabies shot. If the health status is not identified, post-exposure rabies shots will be offered to the victim.

If you have information about the location of the dog and its owner, please contact the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580 ext. 5555.