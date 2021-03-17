Healthy Kids Day drive-thru event is next Friday behind Jerome Center, also enter coloring contest by March 25

Information provided by Catrina "Cat" Lasher, Birthday Party & Special Event coordinator at GLOW YMCA:

Next Friday, March 26, is Healthy Kids Day 2021 and there will be a free drive-thru event sponsored by the Genesee County YMCA. Healthy Kids Day provides all the ingredients for developing healthy, resilient kids and to celebrate kids being kids!

It will take place behind UMMC's Jerome Center, located at 16 Bank St. in the city.

Get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny and pick up a Healthy Kids Day activity kit (one per vehicle while supplies last).

Registration for the drive-thru is required and will be capped at 100 children. Call the Y at (585) 344-1664 to register.

You can also take part in a special virtual coloring contest to win prizes! Deadline to enter is Thursday, March 25.

There is no limit of participants for the drawing/coloring contest.

We would love for you to share with us something that helps you keep an active and healthy body and mind. In other words, “DRAW A PICTURE OF WHAT HEALTHY MEANS TO YOU.” Include your name, age and phone number.

Here's a link to the coloring / drawing contest form to print out, color, scan in, or take a picture of your drawing and email it to: [email protected], or drop it off at the YMCA.

The coloring / drawing contest guidelines are:

Open to all community members ages 2-12.

Please email pictures of submissions to Catrina Lasher at: [email protected]

Or drop off submissions at the YMCA, 209 E. Main St., Batavia.

Two winners will be selected and prize packages will be given to them.

Submissions may be displayed on social media.

By the way, the recipe for a healthy kid, according to the YMCA, is: