Healthy Living Campus to open December 9

Press Release:

The GLOW YMCA in collaboration with Rochester Regional Health (RRH) is excited to announce the grand opening dates for Batavia’s new Healthy Living Campus. The new 78,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility will offer everything from primary care and exercise studios, to cancer screening, nutrition education services, recreation and multi-use spaces for all ages under one roof.

Rochester Regional Health’s new Batavia Primary Care will be open on December 9, 2024. RRH providers will use this space to offer primary care and telemedicine appointments, behavioral health and crisis intervention support, cancer prevention outreach, chronic illness, and community education services.

The Genesee County YMCA will open its doors on January 2, 2025. This new state-of-the-art facility is here to serve the community, offering top-of-the-line fitness equipment, a beautiful aquatic center, an indoor walking track and a variety of family-friendly spaces and activities.

Be sure to invite your family and friends to join in the celebration and become part of the Y community.

Open house dates for patients, YMCA members and community members will be announced soon!