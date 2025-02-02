Helpful reminders for this winter weather from the City of Batavia Bureau of Maintenance

Press Release:

Driving conditions can change quickly so be prepared for those changes. This is the time to check over your vehicle for proper operation of all safety features. This is the time to put on those snow tires if you use them. This is the time to check over your entire vehicle for winter driving.

Please remember:

There is “No Parking” on city streets between 2 to 6 a.m. If at all possible, try not to park on the street when snowing so snow can be cleared to the curb line/ edge of pavement.

Stay back from snowplows at least 100 feet. If you can’t see the mirrors on the snowplow then the snowplow operator cannot see you. Snowplow operators are out there to help make the roads safe.

Please keep your sidewalks clear of snow and ice. It is the property owner’s responsibility keep the sidewalks, adjacent to your property, clear. There are significant numbers of pedestrians in the city.

Do not shovel, plow, or snow blow into the road. If you have your driveway plowed, do not push it into or across the road or block sidewalks. These all create hazards for you and the community.

Be patient and plan ahead. None of us can control the weather. Leave more time for travel if the weather is forecasting snow. In severe weather, try to limit any unnecessary travel.

Bureau of Maintenance’s first response:

When it does snow the City Department of Public Works – Bureau of Maintenance responds to the weather.

Upon the initial on-set of snow the Bureau of Maintenance will respond with what we call a salt run.

Three plows outfitted with material spreaders are dispatched to apply anti-icing materials (rock salt) to roadways and parking lots.

This will help prevent or break up snow from binding to the pavement.

If snow persists and depending on the type of snow this operation will change from a salt run to a plowing operation.

Bureau’s typical plowing operation:

In a plowing operation there are nine distinct routes designed for the most efficient use of our equipment.

Be it wide streets, narrow streets, dead-ends or parking lots we have different equipment to handle each unique area.

It takes about four hours to get through the city once in a moderate snow event.

We normally try to get through the City twice during a plow operation.

Each snow event is different.

Snow events vary from low moisture to high moisture, from flurries to high intensity, from relatively warm to bitter cold, with traffic or without traffic, day/night/weekends and holidays.

Each impacts how we fight the snow, with our ultimate goal to keep the City open for business and safe for travel.

We thank you for your cooperation and ask you to be safe this winter season.