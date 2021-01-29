High school seniors from farm families invited to apply for ag scholarship

Press release:

New York high school seniors who are graduating and interested in pursuing a career in agriculture can apply for New York Farm Bureau’s Agricultural Youth Scholarship.

Statewide winners can earn up to $1,500 toward their future education.

The applicant or their family must be a New York Farm Bureau member, and the student must live and/or work on a farm in the state. The student must also complete the application, which includes writing an essay addressing an issue facing agriculture in their county and how Farm Bureau may support its members in addressing it.

Scoring will determine both county and district winners and may include a personal interview.

Each district winner will receive $100 and then compete for one of three state scholarships worth $1,500, $1,200 and $1,000, based on their submitted applications. The judging will take place prior to April 20.

For more information, including the application, go to New York Farm Bureau’s website at nyfb.org. The scholarship information can be found under “Promotion and Education” in the programs section of the website.

You can also call the New York Farm Bureau office at 1-800-342-4143. Completed application packets must be returned to New York Farm Bureau in Albany with a March 1 postmark deadline or via email to [email protected].