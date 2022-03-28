High scores abound as Genesee Region USBC Association Tournament concludes

Press release:

A high-scoring 15th annual Genesee Region USBC Association Tournament at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia came to a close on Sunday with the JAMM team of Batavia taking over the top spot in the Open Team division and Ricky Daniels of Albion jumping into the lead in the Open Singles division.

In unofficial standings released today, the squad of Jason Quilliam, AJ Allenbrandt, Mike Lambert and Mike Johnson posted a 3,061 score – 2,886 scratch – to move past Balduf’s, which had been leading the tournament at 2,920.

Allenbrandt led the way with 757, his best series ever, while Lambert shot 729, Johnson 702 and Quilliam 698.

First place in the Open Team event is $1,000.

O’Dell’s is in third place at 2,902, with Trigger Tribute II in fourth at 2,852.

In Open Singles, Daniels found the line for 233-245-279—757 scratch. Adding his 81 pins handicap based on a 195 average, he finished with 838 to go ahead of previous leader Matt Bourg, who had 780 – 537 scratch plus 243 pins handicap based on his 135 average.

Batavian Mike Pettinella rolled 232-288-250--770 to place third and claim the scratch singles title.

In Open Doubles, last week’s 1,504 (1,456 scratch) by Geoff Harloff and Ed Doody was challenged but remains in the top spot.

Lambert and Quilliam combined for 1,497 on Saturday – with Quilliam posting a 279 game and 791 series – to move into second, with Harloff and Rick Underhill in third with 1,482 and Johnson and Allenbrandt next at 1,472. Underhill had a 289 game in the doubles event.

Brian Cline leads in Open All-Events with 2,295 – all scratch – with Allenbrandt in second at 2,264 and Shayne Herold in third at 2,249. Daniels finished at 2,204 and Brian Green tallied 2,201, including a 300 game in singles competition on Saturday.

Green also had an 802 series in the team event, second in the tournament behind Harloff’s 814.

In the Women’s Team event, PBC Women held on with 2,339 edging Wendy’s Girls by 22 pins.

Members of the Perry team are Montana Bzduch, Joann Van Duser, Rachel Huntz and Katy Bzduch.

In Women’s Doubles, Christine Bovee and Karen Henry, bowling out of Mount Morris Lanes, is in first with 1,276, with Batavians Donna Wolff and Wendy Morse next at 1,259.

Wolff’s 690 (488 scratch) leads in Women’s Singles, with Morse next at 648 (522 scratch), and Wolff also leads in Women’s All-Events with 1,997, with Bonnie Wass of Warsaw in second with 1,837.

The tournament drew 43 teams (four more than last year) and 62 doubles sets (13 more than last year). There were two 800 series, 41 700 series and 13 games of 279 or better.

At least one in five will cash. The Genesee Region USBC has 30 days to pay the prize list.

BATAVIANS CASH IN ROCHESTER

Three Batavia bowlers cashed at the Tommy Kress 60-and-Over Tour stop at Bowl-A-Roll Lanes in Rochester on March 20.

Mike Pettinella and Fred Gravanda made it to the Round of 8, earning $100 apiece, while Bill Neubert earned $75 for making it to the Round of 16. Neubert was the high qualifier with a 696 three-game series. Kevin Gray Sr. of Honeoye Falls also qualified in the top 16, taking home $75.

Mike Fiola of Rochester captured his second title of the season, winning $320 with a 248 game in the finals.

The next tour event is at 11 a.m. April 3 at Pleasure Lanes in Hilton.