Highway Department announces plans to replace bridge on Darien Alexander Townline Road

Press release:

Genesee County will be replacing the Darien Alexander Townline Road Bridge over Tannery Brook just south of Attica Rd in the Towns of Darien and Alexander. Construction is expected in Spring 2022, with an anticipated construction duration of 4-6 months. The bridge will be replaced with new prestressed box beams with cast-in-place abutments. All work is to be completed within the existing highway boundary. The bridge is funded with 80% federal aid and a 20 percent local match.