HLOM announces 24th annual Wonderland of Trees opening gala, 'Gingerbread & Peppermint'

Press Release:

On November 22 at 6 p.m., the 24th Annual Wonderland of Trees at the Holland Land Office Museum (HLOM) will officially kick off with our opening gala! Come view over 30 community trees and some amazing decorations! You will not want to miss out on all the amazing decorations, basket raffle, community atmosphere, and so much more!

The DSP Jazz Trio will provide the music and food will be provided by Batavia's Original Pizzeria and The Alabama Hotel, along with desserts from A Sweet Ending Bakery!

Tickets are $20, $15 for museum members, and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased through the museum’s website hollandlandoffice.com or at the museum.