HLOM announces events in January

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce its next Trivia Night at the Museum on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. This month’s topic is “Ellis Island”. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. If you would like to attend, please contact the museum at (585) 343-4727 or [email protected].

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce its next Guest Speaker Series on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. Kevin Pawlak will present on “Western New Yorkers on America’s Bloodiest Day.” Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members.

“New York State contributed more soldiers to the United States Army at the Battle of Antietam than any other state. Western New Yorkers fought in many of the well-known places on the Antietam battlefield, from the Cornfield to the Bloody Lane to the Burnside Bridge. Learn about the stories of some of these local soldiers during the bloodiest single day in American military history.”

Kevin Pawlak is a Historic Site Manager for Prince William County’s Office of Historic Preservation. He also works as a Certified Battlefield Guide at Antietam National Battlefield and Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. Kevin is the author of numerous articles and is the author of five books on the American Civil War.

Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. If you would like to attend, please contact the museum at (585) 343-4727 or [email protected].