January 4, 2023 - 2:34pm

HLOM announces Wonderland of Tree contest winners

wbta_tree.jpg

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the winners of the People’s Choice and Director’s Choice awards for the 21st Annual Wonderland of Trees decorated trees. The winner of the People’s Choice Award is the Stafford Garden Club, and the winner of the Director’s Choice Award is WBTA AM & FM (top photo). We would like to congratulate our winners, and thank everyone who participated this year. We had more trees this year than in recent years, and they were all so beautifully done that the choices were very difficult. Also, thank you to everyone who donated towards the event, and all who came to see the wonderfully decorated trees.

stafford_garden_club_tree.jpg

