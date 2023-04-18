HLOM has three events planned over next week

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of its Guest Speaker Series on Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. The museum welcomes local author and presenter Rick Falkowski as he shares the histories of those who made our area what it is from its beginnings in the early 1800s. The subjects include such significant persons and events as Red Jacket, Joseph Ellicott, the War of 1812, and the Erie Canal, among many more. Copies of Falkowski's books will be available. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or [email protected] if you plan to attend.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of its Concert Series on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. as it welcomes back local guitarist and musician Steven Kruppner. The concert will be an hour and a half from 7-8:30 pm featuring a wide array of tunes, focusing on the singer-songwriter as a storyteller. Admission is $5 or $4 for museum members. If you would like to attend, please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or [email protected].

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of its Java with Joe E. series on Thursday, April 27, at 9 a.m. This month's presenter is Larry Barnes, the City of Batavia Historian. Larry will be sharing his travels across the United States over the past decade to the other locations named Batavia, all nine in total, the others in: Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Montana, and California. He shares the origins of their names and compares their features to our own community. Admission is free, and coffee and donuts will be provided. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or [email protected] if you plan to attend.