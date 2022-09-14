HLOM hosting annual Westside Ghost Walks

Press release:

Back by popular demand, please join the Holland Land Office Museum for a West Side Ghost Walk on Fridays in October.

The walks led by Connie Boyd will take place on October 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 7 pm.

We will also be adding second walks beginning at 7:30 on October 7 and 21.

Take a walk on the west side and hear tales of murders, hangings, grave robbing, ghosts and other eerie happenings from Batavia's past. Hear stories of Joseph Ellicott, E. N. Rowell and other famous and infamous Batavians.

Also, be sure to also check out the Old Batavia Cemetery's Walk on Saturday, October 22. For more information on the Cemetery Walk please contact 585-943-5662.

Admission is $15.00 or $10.00 for museum members and reservations are required with purchase. Tours are limited to 20 people each.

The tour begins and ends at the museum and is approximately 1 1/2 to two hours in length. For tickets or more information, please call (585) 343-4727, email at [email protected], or stop by at 131 W. Main St. Batavia.