HLOM's Wonderland of Trees opens with gala on Nov. 18

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the opening night of its 21st Annual Wonderland of Trees.

The event opens on Friday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. and runs to 8:30 p.m.

Come to the museum to marvel at all of the wonderfully decorated trees from local organizations and businesses from around Genesee County. Live holiday music will be performed by members of the Genesee Symphony Orchestra, and hors d’oeuvres will be provided by the D&R Depot.

There will also be a basket raffle of dozens of exciting gift baskets.

Tickets are $15 per person or $10 for museum members. Children under 12 are $5.

The Wonderland of Trees continues until the end of December.

The basket raffle will run until Dec. 16.

You can find more information about the Opening Night and the Wonderland of Trees on the museum’s website at www.hollandlandoffice.com.

If you are interested in decorating a tree for the event for your organization or business, please visit the museum’s website or contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or [email protected].