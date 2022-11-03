Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 3, 2022 - 12:49am

HLOM's Wonderland of Trees opens with gala on Nov. 18

posted by Press Release in Wonderland of Trees, hlom, news.

wonderland_nov2015-9.jpg

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the opening night of its 21st Annual Wonderland of Trees.

The event opens on Friday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. and runs to 8:30 p.m.

Come to the museum to marvel at all of the wonderfully decorated trees from local organizations and businesses from around Genesee County. Live holiday music will be performed by members of the Genesee Symphony Orchestra, and hors d’oeuvres will be provided by the D&R Depot.

There will also be a basket raffle of dozens of exciting gift baskets.

Tickets are $15 per person or $10 for museum members. Children under 12 are $5.

The Wonderland of Trees continues until the end of December.

The basket raffle will run until Dec. 16.

You can find more information about the Opening Night and the Wonderland of Trees on the museum’s website at www.hollandlandoffice.com.

If you are interested in decorating a tree for the event for your organization or business, please visit the museum’s website or contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or [email protected].

Photo: File photo.

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break