Hochul declares State of Emergency due to coldest temperatures so far this year

Press Release:

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she has declared a State of Emergency in the counties of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Allegany, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Oneida and contiguous counties, that will allow the State to coordinate and share resources with local governments affected by the current Lake Effect snowstorm. This includes the State Department of Transportation, which will provide assistance to municipalities impacted by the State of Emergency in excess of existing shared service agreements.

“As lake effect snow falls across several areas of our state, I’m declaring a State of Emergency for these areas to ensure state resources are available to assist local communities as we work together to keep New Yorkers safe throughout the duration of the storm,” Governor Hochul said. “We also continue to deal with extreme cold which poses an extraordinary risk to anyone who is exposed to the elements or is unable to adequately heat their home, and I encourage all New Yorkers to monitor their local forecast and take precautions to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Today through Wednesday, significant Lake Effect snow will fall in areas east of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. In the Western New York Region, one to two feet of snow are expected off Lake Erie in South Buffalo and areas farther south, while Downtown Buffalo may see up to a foot. Two to three feet expected off Lake Ontario in the Watertown area.

Travel will become very difficult with very poor visibility and deep snow cover on roads off both lakes through Wednesday night. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour in the heaviest bands combined with wind gusts up to 30 mph will reduce visibility.

The lowest temperatures of the winter season so far are expected tonight through Wednesday. Dangerously cold “feels like” temperatures between 0 and negative 25 degrees are possible across most of the State today through Wednesday, with the most extreme temperatures expected in Western New York and the North Country.

For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service’s website. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert — a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.