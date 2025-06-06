Holland Land Office Museum hosts military timeline during path through history Saturday

Press Release:

The Holland Land Office Museum will be hosting a Military Encampment & Timeline event on Saturday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place on the museum grounds and inside the museum located at 131 W. Main Street, Batavia.

The event will feature reenactors dressed in military gear from the Revolutionary War to the current era. The encampment will feature real uniformed reenactors, military weapons, gear, and vehicles. The event coincides with the regular exhibits at the museum, including military exhibits and a new featured exhibit, "World War II on the Homefront: Propaganda and Rationing."

The event is included with museum admission, which is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors, students, and veterans, $1 for children, and $10 for a family of four. The event will include both outdoor and indoor displays.