HomeCare & Hospice uses $1K grant for local families

Press Release:

HomeCare & Hospice of Batavia received a $1,000 grant from The WalMart Pharmacy Batavia, 4133 Veterans Memorial Drive to continue helping families

maintain independence at home, with compassion.

Melissa Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of HomeCare &Hospice, stated, “It’s an incredible

honor to be chosen for a SparkGood grant. HomeCare & Hospice depends greatly on donations, grants, and fundraisers to raise awareness of our services. Being selected from among the many nonprofits in Genesee County is truly humbling.”

HomeCare & Hospice is a multi-disciplinary approach to end-of-life care. It brings together a team of nurses, physicians, social workers, spiritual care providers, aide staff and volunteers to provide the care necessary to allow a patient to pass away, peacefully in a dignified manner in their own homes. This program provides quality pain and symptom management so that the patient's final days, weeks, months have as much quality of life as possible.

The ability to manage a patient's symptoms also reduces stress on caregivers, family, and friends. It also

prevents unnecessary hospitalizations and emergency room visits. Hospice makes it possible for patients to pass in their own homes.

According to the SparkGood website, the grants are awarded to a variety of organizations, such

as animal shelters, elder services, and community clean-up projects. In FY2023, their stores

and Sam’s clubs provided more than $45 million in local grants.

Somnit Wilson, Walmart Pharmacy Manager, added, “Why did I choose HCH for this grant? End-of-life care is often overlooked in many communities, yet hospice offers invaluable support to families. It provides essential care that brings comfort and healing to those navigating the end-of-life journey.”