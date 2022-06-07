June 7, 2022 - 1:02pm
Identity of person of interest in Tops larceny sought by BPD
posted by Press Release in tops market, batavia, news, crime.
Press Release:
The Batavia Police Department is looking for help in identifying a person of interest in a larceny at Tops Supermarket which occurred on June 2 at approximately 10:05 a.m. Anyone with information on the identity of the person in the photo is asked to contact Officer Christopher Lindsay at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370.
Recent comments