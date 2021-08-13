August 13, 2021 - 3:48pm
Indian Falls Log Cabin owner closes restaurant in response to concerns about rodents
posted by Press Release in news, notify, indian falls log cabin, Genesee County Health Department.
Press release:
The Genesee County Health Department is aware of concerns about rodents at Indian Falls Log Cabin restaurant located in Corfu, NY.
Public Health Sanitarians conducted an inspection this morning, August 13th, 2021 and the owner has voluntarily closed the restaurant.
The facility will remain closed until further inspections are completed.
