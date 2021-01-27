Injured dog needs quiet foster home to heal, all food and supplies provided

From the Vounteers For Animals at the Genesee County Animal Shelter:

We are in need of a quiet foster home for an injured dog.

The dog is a neutered male hound mix, weighs about 40 pounds, and has been around other dogs. We do not know how he is with cats.

VFA will provide all food and any other supplies.

If you can give this guy a nice home to heal, please email us at [email protected].