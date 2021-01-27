January 27, 2021 - 12:31pm
Injured dog needs quiet foster home to heal, all food and supplies provided
posted by Press Release in genesee county animal shelter, foster home, volunteers for animals, news.
From the Vounteers For Animals at the Genesee County Animal Shelter:
We are in need of a quiet foster home for an injured dog.
The dog is a neutered male hound mix, weighs about 40 pounds, and has been around other dogs. We do not know how he is with cats.
VFA will provide all food and any other supplies.
If you can give this guy a nice home to heal, please email us at [email protected].