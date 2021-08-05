August 5, 2021 - 4:50pm
Inspection leads to emergency bridge closure on Colby Road in Pembroke
posted by Press Release in pembroke, infrastructure, Colby Road, news.
Press release:
Due to a recent bridge inspection, the Colby Road Bridge over the Murder Creek in the Town of Pembroke will need to be closed to all traffic immediately until further notice. The bridge is located just south of the CSX Railroad Tracks that run alongside NYS Route 33.
Genesee County will be assessing the bridge condition and we will reopen the bridge as soon as it is safe to do so.
Comments