December 1, 2020 - 3:12pm

Irish painter who lives in Batavia to do virtual demo of portrait painting on Dec. 8

posted by Press Release in batavia society of artists, news, Adrian Morris, Virtual Art Demonstration, art, painting.

Submitted images and information.

The Batavia Society of Artist is hosting a Virtual Art Demonstration at 7 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 8th.

Adrian Morris is an Irish artist from Ireland. He has lived in Batavia for 12 years. He was a pencil artist for many years before becoming a full-time painter. He will be demonstrating acrylic portrait painting via a virtual Zoom meeting.

Tickets are available on the BataviaSocietyofArtists facebook page for $5 for non-members.

For more info check out our facebook page or call Karen Crittenden, the facilitator of the Zoom meeting, at (585) 584-3296.

