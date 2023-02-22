It all adds up to four championships for Byron-Bergen math team

Press release:

Byron-Bergen’s defending interscholastic mathematics champions have topped their division for the fourth year in a row. Led by veteran coach, and math teacher Jon DiLaura, the Bees finished in first place out of 14 schools, and six members were named all-stars. The six all-stars will compete at the state tournament in April.

“These 20 students genuinely worked as a team,” said DiLaura. “They show up for practice and really help each other.”

The math league members agree that teamwork and friendship play a role in their success.

“The best part is the people who participate in math league,” said senior Frank Hersom. “We have a great team and it is nice to see our hard work pay off.”

“We always find ways to make math league fun,” said senior Zoey Shepard. “I would tell any younger student who is thinking of joining to absolutely do it. I’ve met some wonderful people and learned a lot.”

“I like to challenge myself and extend my knowledge of math,” said 10th grader Connor Moran. “The best part of it, however, is definitely hanging out with the team afterward.”

The math competitions take place over a series of rounds. The competitors solve math questions in advanced topics such as logarithms, trigonometry, systems of equations, and matrices. The test results are tabulated based on a point system.

“I am most proud of our team this year for getting so many individuals to the state competition,” said 10th grader Jackson Lundfelt. Lundfelt was awarded a medal for achieving the highest overall score in this season’s competitions. “The best part about mathletes is the high stakes competition and the lunch with friends afterward.”

“I am very proud of our Math Team,” said Jr./Sr. High School Principal Ashley John Grillo. “It is great to see students take so much pride in excelling in Mathematics. Our students have worked very hard to be the best in this area. Congratulations to this outstanding group of students on their accomplishment.”

For younger students who might be interested in joining the team, Lundfelt offers this advice. “Don’t be intimidated or afraid to join. We have meetings where we are able to learn all the skills we need beforehand.”

“I would tell younger students to 100% join their math league team as it is a wonderful opportunity,” Connor added. “I am proud of everyone on the team for being able to take home the trophy again, for the fourth year in a row.”

Shepard summed it up. “The best thing about math league is the team.”