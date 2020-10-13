Jackson and John Kennedy students meet firefighters, learn about fire prevention

Submitted photos and story.

Last week, Jackson Primary and John Kennedy School participated in Fire Prevention Week.

Captain Greg Ireland, of the Batavia Fire Department, read a book and made informational videos that educated students about fire hazards and why it is important to stay safe in an emergency.

Students participated in a coloring contest where the winners received a grab bag and a picture with the BFD. Students also learned why fire prevention is so important. Jackson Primary students had the chance to Google Meet with students from John Kennedy where they shared information they learned about fire safety.

On Oct. 6th and 7th, students from the two schools had the opportunity to see a real fire truck. They watched the firemen explain how the fire truck works and had the opportunity to see their gear and tools.

The students also donated a dalmatian mascot with the name J.K. Jackson to keep at the firehouse to remember how important and valuable their partnership with the Batavia Fire Department is.