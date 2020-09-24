Jackson music students benefit from donations to help them adapt to COVID-19 protocols

Submitted photos and press release:

As part of the Batavia City School District’s adjustments to pandemic protocols, Jackson Primary’s music teacher, Lisa Gilebarto, is a “traveling musician” this year, bringing her cartful of equipment into preschool and first- and second-grade classrooms, rather than having the students come to the music room.

Her transition to going into classrooms as well as delivering online instruction was boosted by some very practical help from the community. All Jackson students – whether they are following the remote learning or hybrid learning model – received their very own bagful of instruments to use during music class.

While the District’s music department was able to purchase small maracas and tambourines for each student. The gallon-size storage bags, donated by Walmart, also contain drums made from plastic containers donated by individuals and by Batavia First Presbyterian Church.

They also contained rhythm sticks made from dowel rods that were donated by Home Depot, Valu Home Center, and the church. The dowel rods were crafted to the proper size and smoothness by volunteers Bob Alwardt, Dave Paladino, Jane Haggett, and Joyce and Bob Saxer.

Youth group members and adult volunteers from the church spent an afternoon at a local park unpacking the donations onto picnic tables, then assembling all of the music-making packages.