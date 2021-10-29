Jackson Primary celebrates Halloween on 'Community Helper' Day

Press release:

On October 29th students at Jackson Primary celebrated Halloween along with other fun fall activities during our second annual “Community Helper Day.” We also provided fun alternate activities for those who do not celebrate Halloween.

Students came dressed in their costumes for Halloween and paraded outside to visit the community helpers and their respective vehicles in the bus loop. Students were able to see real-life community heroes dressed in their everyday uniforms.

These community helpers devoted their time to hand candy and goodies out to students at Jackson Primary. The community helpers included an EMT from Mercy Flight, Town and City of Batavia Fire Departments, New York State Troopers, Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy, Pastor Roula from First Presbyterian Church, Bruce Scolfield from Scofield Roll-Off Services, Rachael Tabelski, City Manager who organized The Department of Public Works, First Student of America bus transportation, Kyle Heassler, P.A. from Three Little Birds, Fay Fuerch and K9 Handley from the NYS DEC, Community Schools and Board of Education members John Reigle, Jennifer Lendvay and Michelle Humes. Prior to the event, students learned about who community helper was and why they are important in our community. We felt it was important for students to know that when they choose a costume of a community helper, now they see a real HERO.

The Batavia Police Benevolent Association and Firefighters Association each donated a bike to be raffled off to two Jackson Primary students for “Spooktacular” behavior. We would also like to thank McDonald’s for their donation of ice cream and apple slice coupons.

Jackson has had a long-standing partnership with the First Presbaratyian Church and they provided cider and treat bags for the students. Tim Horton’s also provided over 1000 TimBits.

We are so thankful these community helpers took the time out of their busy schedules to educate students about potential career choices. We look forward to continuing to deepen our partnership with these community helpers in Batavia. We wanted it to be a day the students would not forget! I think together, we accomplished that!!!