Jackson School, deputies teaming up for 'Magical Moments'

Jackson Primary School is striving to create "Magical Moments" for families in its community in partnership with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Employee Association. The association has donated gifts for 10 family experiences. Every student will be entered into a drawing to win one of the gift packages.

"During these uncertain times, we know family is so important," said Principal Maureen Notaro. "With the help of some elves who shopped for all of these families experiences, we have created 10 'Magical Moments' for families to enjoy together. Some of these experiences include sledding, painting, and family movie night. We supported local restaurants and businesses whose owners go out of their way to give back to our school community."

Sheriff William Sheron Jr. will draw the winners at our “Jackson Spreads Joy” event on Monday at 5:30 p.m. You do not need to be present to win. Winners can pick up their prizes on the next day at Jackson Primary between 8 a.m. 4 p.m.

Submitted information and video.