Jackson Street water project resuming Monday

Press Release:

Please be advised that construction on the Jackson Street Water project will resume on Monday, April 1, with the installation of interconnections on Ellicott Street.

Loss of water should be expected from Main Street to Liberty Street and possible surrounding areas, depending on valve closures needed.

If discolored water occurs when water pressure is regained, please avoid doing laundry or cooking until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience, and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.