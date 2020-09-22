Jacobs calls for release of funding that would help farmers

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is releasing following statement calling for the replenishment of the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC).

“Speaker Pelosi has held up aid for small businesses, American families, and schools for weeks, and now she is threatening the well-being of farmers and rural communities," Jacobs said. "The Commodity Credit Corporation has supported farmers for decades and has always been replenished by Congress without question, yet, the Speaker has refused to include it in the upcoming spending bill.

“It’s an affront to our farmers that the Speaker has refused to act on this funding, and I commend Ranking Member Conaway for introducing an amendment to rectify this neglect. I support his amendment and urge its inclusion in this week’s spending bill to replenish this critical program.”

The Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) has served as the financial institution for carrying out federal farm programs since 1933.

It exists to finance authorized programs that support U.S. agriculture such as the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (COVID-19 financial assistance), the conservation reserve program, the dairy safety net, livestock disaster programs, in addition to the Market Facilitation Program and Food Purchase and Distribution Program aimed at combating the impacts of illegal retaliatory tariffs on agricultural products.

For more information visit: https://www.usda.gov/ccc.